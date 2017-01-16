Filmmaking is becoming democratic process: Rathore

The art of storytelling through movies has undergone a change with time and technology, making it a simpler and democratic process, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said here on Monday.



"The lines between commercial and art cinema are getting blurred. Filmmaking was once an expensive medium and a lot of funding had to be gathered. But today, some films are being made in very small budgets, the equipments needed have reduced and it has become easier.



"With the kind of mobile phones that have come in the market, you can even make a film on that. In one way, filmmaking is becoming a simpler and democratic process," Rathore said at the inauguration of the Indian Panorama Film Festival here.



He also spoke about the changes in content.



"At one point, all films emphasised on values... That has also changed. Filmmakers now talk about how they showcase what is happening in the society. A lot of films being made today are based on reality... Sometime ago, Hollywood was making these kind of films on real life heroes.



"Now they are being made in India too and it's no surprise that they are doing so well," said Rathore, who even paid a tribute to late actor Om Puri.



The Indian Panorama Film Festival, which began on Monday, gives movie buffs here a chance to watch those films which were part of the 47th International Film Festival of India's Indian Panorama category.



Rathore said the movies featured in the section always have an emotional appeal for a wide audience as they can relate them with their own culture, region and language.



The gala, happening at the Siri Fort Auditorium Complex, will conclude on January 27.



Movie buffs can watch as many as 26 feature films and 21 non-feature titles at the fest, which is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

