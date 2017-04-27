With the expansion of the BJP in mind, the Modi government has sought state-wise progress report on various major development and welfare initiatives taken by all ministries and to what extent they have benefited people.

In a letter to all ministers, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has asked them to submit state-wise data and figures in the form of comparative statements, graphical presentations and infographics so that the prime minister's goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' becomes a reality.

The information would be incorporated in a three-year report card which the Narendra Modi government would present before the people ahead of its third anniversary later this month, Naidu said.

"The overwhelming mandate of the people, election after election, across the country has been in our favour. Satisfied though, we have a very large ground to cover to expand our base across the country so that the prime minister's goal 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' becomes a reality rather sooner than later," Naidu wrote in the letter.

In an earlier letter, Naidu had urged ministers and senior BJP leaders to communicate with the people on the positive changes that have been brought about by the Modi government.

It had also asked the departments to submit their five major achievements that have benefited people, including key reforms to be compiled in a booklet that the government plans to publish before May 26, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge three years ago.

