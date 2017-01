Former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala passed away after prolonged illness at PGI, Chandigarh, on Saturday. He was 91.

Barnala had served as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and also Union minister.

Barnala was involved in the Quit India Movement of 1942.

He became politically active in the late '60s, rising through the ranks of Akali Dal.