  1. Home
  2. India

Ex Jammu and Kashmir CM apprises PM of situation in Kashmir Valley

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    May 9, 2017 | 07:10 PM
Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah (Photo: AFP)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the situation in the Valley and urged him to address the issue politically.

During a meeting that lasted over half-an-hour, Abdullah, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Srinagar seat, briefed the prime minister on the growing unrest in the Valley.

This is the first meeting Abdullah had with Modi after being elected to Parliament defeating PDP-BJP alliance candidate Nazir Ahmed by over 10,000 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after Tariq Karra had resigned from the ruling PDP.

Abdullah urged the prime minister to take urgent steps to address the Kashmir issue politically, saying it was not a mere law and order problem.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab to qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.