EVM issue: EC calls all-party meet on 12 May

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday called a meeting of all political parties on 12 May to assure that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof and secured.

The EC said that it intends to use voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) in the up-coming elections to bring in more transparency and boost public confidence in the poll process.

“We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are can’t be tampered with and are secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system,” Zaidi had said last month.

Recently, 16 opposition parties including Congress, AAP, BSP, urged the EC to revert to the ballot system, claiming the faith of the people in EVMs had been eroded.

Earlier, the Centre had sanctioned funds of Rs. 3,173.47 crore to buy 16.15 lakh VVPATs as sought by the EC. The poll panel has already placed an order for the same with Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd and expects to get the machines by September 2018.