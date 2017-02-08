Enough jails for women prisoners: Government

The government on Wednesday said the country has enough jails for women prisoners.



Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said there were 18 jails for women where over 2,000 women are lodged.



Pregnant prisoners or women with children were provided good medical care, the minister told the house.



The minister accepted that jails meant for males were overcrowded and said new prisons were being built. The capacity of the existing ones was being increased.