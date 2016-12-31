Energy efficiency need of hour, says Niti Aayog

Buoyed by falling solar tariffs, Niti Aayog on Thursday said India needs energy efficiency by maximising supply of renewable energy sources to help realise the goal of sustainable development for affordable and clean power access.



"We need energy efficiency by maximising supply of renewable energy sources to realise the goal of #SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy access," Aayog said in a series of tweets.



"We're at a time when prices of renewable energy sources like solar are falling rapidly. This will soon spread to different energy sources," it added.



Sustainable Development Goals 7 aims to ensure universal access to affordable electricity by 2030 by investing in clean energy sources such as solar, wind and thermal.



The government's think-tank further noted that like with solar, India needs to ensure large, consistent, competitive procurement for affordability of efficient, low-cost energy sources.



Observing that India's national goals and priorities have subsumed all the sustainable development goals, Aayog said, "All 17 #SDGs - ending poverty, creating jobs, improving health and education, clean energy, etc - have been key to India's development planning."