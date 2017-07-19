Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

An encounter broke out early Monday between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Hakripora village of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

The militants opened fired during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gun battle, he said.

The encounter is in progress and further details are awaited, the official said.