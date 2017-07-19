  1. Home
  2. India

Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

  • PTI

    PTI | Srinagar

    August 1, 2017 | 08:56 AM

Representational Image (Photo: IANS)

Related

0
Add Commnents

An encounter broke out early Monday between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Hakripora village of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

The militants opened fired during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gun battle, he said.

The encounter is in progress and further details are awaited, the official said.

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.