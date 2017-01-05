Election Commission allots broadcast timings for political parties

Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday allotted broadcast timing to political parties for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.



"The facilities will be available from the Regional Kendra of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and in the headquarters of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. This will be relayed by other stations within the above mentioned States/UTs," the commission said in a statement.



A base time of 45 minutes will be given to each national party and recognised state party uniformly on the Doordarshan network and All India Radio in the poll-bound states, the release further said.



In a single session of broadcast, no party will be allocated more than 15 minutes.



"The Prasar Bharati Corporation, in consultation with the commission, will decide the actual date and time for broadcast and telecast," it added.



Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8.