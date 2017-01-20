Efforts on to fulfil Tamil Nadu's cultural aspirations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the Centres commitment towards Tamil Nadu and said all efforts were being made to realise the "cultural aspirations" of its people.



"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," Modi said on twitter.



"Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress," he added.



Modi's comments came in the wake of the Centre's nod on Friday evening to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam government's ordinance to enable holding of Jallikattu, as the southern state saw continued massive protests in support of the bull-taming sport.