Edappadi Palanisamy to be Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister

Newly elected All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Head Edappadi Palanisamy met with Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday and decided the way further to become the chief minister in the state.

“Governor invites Palanisamy to form government in the state,” media reports stated.

Palanisamy, picked by AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala for the post of chief minister, was called by Vidyasagar Rao to meet at Raj Bhawan at 11.30 am.

Palanisamy and four party MLAs who met with the Governor was were picked by Sasikala and they are loyalist of Sasikala, according to media reports.

Meanwhile Sasikala, convicted for corruption, on Wednesday surrendered before a trial court set up in the prison complex in Bengaluru.

Sasikala gave herself up at the Central Jail on the city's southern outskirts with her relatives Elavarasi and VN Sudhakaran after reaching from Chennai by road.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while holding Sasikala and two others guilty of amassing disproportionate assets, had directed Sasikala to surrender to the trial court to undergo her remaining sentence.