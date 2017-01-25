Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Election Commission for playing a key role "in our democracy".



"We greet the Election Commission and salute their important role in our democracy," he said in a message to mark the National Voters Day.



"Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy," he added.



The Prime Minister urged every voter to exercise his franchise and called upon the young to register as voters when they turn 18.



The National Voters Day is celebrated to mark the birth of the Election Commission on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a constitutional Republic.