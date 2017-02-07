EC orders repoll in 48 polling booths in Punjab on Feb 9

The Election Commission has ordered a re-poll in 48 polling booths of Parliament and Assembly segments. Re-poll would be held on February 9. Disclosing this on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of ECI said that as many as 16 polling stations in Amritsar Parliamentary constituency would undergo re-poll while 12 polling stations in Majitha Assembly constituency, one each in Moga and Sardulgarh, nine each in Muktsar and Sangrur.

The spokesperson said that the polling stations namely Government Elementary School Mehandipur, Government Elementary School Johal, Government Senior Secondary School Wadala Veeram, Janj Ghar, Rori, FGC Road Majitha, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Majitha (Left Wing), Kesra Devi Arya Girl School, Majitha, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Majitha (Right Wing), Baba Hardyal Singh Memorial , Child Learn School, Galowali Kullian, Government Elementary School,Marari Kalan, Government Elementary School, Gujjarpura, Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Nag Kalan, Government Elementary School, Kotla Saida, Government Elementary School, Fatubheela, Government Elementary School, Rupowali Kalan, Government Elementary School, Manga Sarai, Elementary School, Panwa would undergo re-poll in Amritsar Parliamentary Constituency.