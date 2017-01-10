EC issues show cause notice to Sakshi Maharaj

The Election Commission has issued show cause notice to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his remarks that those who talk of four wives and 40 children are responsible for population problem, saying prima facie he has violated the model code of conduct.



He has been given time till Wednesday morning to file his reply as to why no action should be taken against him.



The Commission notice issued last night said prima facie he has violated the model code which came into force on January 4 following announcement of assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.



The notice said his remarks "have effect of promoting enmity between classes of society".



Speaking at a sant sammelan in Meerut last week, Sakshi Maharaj had said, "Desh mein samasyaein khadi ho rahi hain jansankhya ke karan. Uske liye Hindu zimmedar nahin hain Zimmedar toh wo hain jo chaar biwion aur chalees bachchon ki baatein karte hain." (There are problems in the country because of the growth of population. Hindus are not responsible for that. Those responsible are the ones who talk of four wives and 40 children.)



He also said that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism.



The BJP MP's remarks come days after the Supreme Court ruled that political parties and candidates can't seek votes in the name of religion or caste and ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on February 11.