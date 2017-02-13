EC issues notice to Sasikala, asks her to reply by Feb 28

In a major development to the political issues in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission (EC) has on Friday issued a notice to VK Sasikala over her nomination as general secretary of the AIADMK.

The notice was issued on a petition filed by V Maitreyan, challenging her nomination as general secretary of the AIADMK.

The EC has asked her to respond by February 28, 2017.

The notice was issued just a day after her loyalist Edappadi K. Palaniswami took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, the O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK had moved the EC challenging the election of Sasikala as general secretary of the party, saying she was elevated in violation of the norms.

A 12-member delegation of the faction led by Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and other top officials and submitted a memorandum demanding that it decline approval to her elevation to the top party post.