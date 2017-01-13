EC gives cycle symbol to Akhilesh faction

In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission on Monday recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and alloted the reserved symbol 'Bicycle' to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections.

The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.

The verdict comes a day ahead of the start of the filing of nominations in the seven-phased polls in the state beginning on February 11.