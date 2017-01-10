EC asks Congress to hold organisational polls by June-end

The Election Commission giving an ultimatum to the Congress party has in a letter asked it to complete its organisational polls by June-end, while refusing to extend the date any further.



The party has asked for two extensions since December 31, 2015.



In the letter dated January 5 sent to the Congress party in response to its latest request for extension of the deadline, the poll panel said: "The commission has considered your request and has directed that the party may complete organisational elections by June 30."



"Your party is directed to... submit the complete list of office-bearers, members of committees latest by July 15," it added.



Congress President Sonia Gandhi's term ended on December 31, 2015, but the party applied for an extension, delaying the organisational elections.



This was done for Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to make up his mind to take up the reins of the party.



On November 7, 2016, the Congress Working Committee members unanimously expressed their desire to see Rahul Gandhi take over the party president's post.



The Congress on December 16, 2016, again wrote to the EC, seeking another extension in conducting party elections.