EC asks Centre to adhere to Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission has expressed concern over the central government not honouring provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, and said it should "strictly adhere" to the commission's guidelines.



The EC in a letter to Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha on January 27 said that some ministries and government departments took decisions, which have the "effect of disturbing level playing fields of poll bound states", without referring the decisions to the panel.



"The Commission has noted that in certain cases, the Ministries/Departments took decisions, which have effect of disturbing level playing fields of poll bound states, without referring the matter to the Commission, particularly by NITI Aaayog, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Finance," the EC said in the letter.



The EC also asked the Cabinet Secretary to issue "necessary instructions" to all concerned in this matter to all ministries and departments to "strictly adhere" to the commission's guidelines.