EC announces poll dates for five states

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the assembly election dates of five states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said the assembly elections for 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases -

1. PHASE I - Feb 11

2. PHASE II - Feb 15

3. PHASE III- Feb 19

4. PHASE IV- Feb 23

5. PHASE V - Feb 27

6. PHASE VI - March 24

7. PHASE VII - March - 8

The assembly election for Punjab and Goa will be held on February 4 and Uttarakhand election on February 15.

Manipur assemby election will be held in two phases. The first phase phase will be held on March 4 and second phase on March 8.

The counting date for Uttar Pradesh election is set for March 11, the EC added.