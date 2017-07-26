Finally, Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2017 tier 1 admit card on the official website www.ssc.nic.in. This time SSC CGL admit card 2017 has been released region wise for Kerala-Karnataka, Southern and Northern region.

Candidates trying to Download SSC CGL admit card 2017 for Northern, Southern region have to enter the SSC CGL official websites and follow the instructions to get the admit card.

To download the SSC CGL admit card 2017 For North Eastern region candidates can directly visit the official website http://sscnr.net.in/newlook/Site/DuplicateAdmitCard.html. After entering the website candidate need to enter the asked information that includes roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details to get the admit card.

To download the SSC CGL admit card 2017 for Southern region candidates can visit directly enter the official website i.e. http://www.sscsr.gov.in/CGL2017-TIER-I-KNOW-YOUR-DATEnTIMEnCITY-GET.htm

And then follow the instructions to download the admit card.

As huge number of candidates trying to enter the official website with an aim to download the admit card and some of the candidates may not be able to reach the website due to the technical error and in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the page in a short interval of time.

SSC CGL 2017 helpline number for Eastern Region: 033-22904424, Kerala Karnataka Region: 080-25527342, Southern Region: 044-28275568, North Eastern Region: 0361-2224779, Western Region: 022-22019118, Madhya Pradesh Region: 0771-2423678, Central Region: 0532-2250372, North Western Region: 09915509204, 09915509331, Northern Region: 011-24363343.

