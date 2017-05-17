SBI PO results 2017 Prelims has been declared on the official website www.sbi.co.in and now the candidates who are unable to get their exam results may check it easily via this method.

First of all candidate have to visit the official website - www.sbi.co.in and after this candidate need to enter the careers tab and in the tab one will get an option to click on SBI PO 2017 results. After reaching their candidates have to fill the blank space with the required information i.e. roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha and submit it online.

Just after submitting the information online candidate can easily get the SBI PO results 2017 on the webpage and this time authorities have planned to recruit around 3000 candidates on different posts.

Candidates who have successfully passed the SBI PO prelims 2017 examination then the candidate need to get ready for SBI PO main 2017 exam, which will take place on June 4.

As per the updates, now the candidates who have passed the examination have to download the SBI PO main exam call letter, which is expected to be released on May 22.

