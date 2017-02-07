Earthquake: PM Modi takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night said he took stock of the situation in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck northern part of the country.



"Spoke to officials & took stock of the situation in the wake of the earthquake felt in various parts of North India," he tweeted.



"PMO is in touch with officials in Uttarakhand, which is the epicentre of the quake. I pray for everyone's safety & wellbeing," he said in a tweet.



A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale tonight hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.