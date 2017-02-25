DSC celebrates 70th Raising Day

The Defence Security Corps (DSC) on Saturday celebrated its 70th Raising Day. It was on this day in 1947 that the Corps was formed as ‘Defence Department Constabulary.’

Troops of the DSC have been providing security to various sensitive defence and civil installations across the country.

Lieutenant General JS Cheema, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Training) and Colonel Commandant of DSC, congratulated all ranks and complimented them for their relentless efforts in guarding sensitive Defence and civil establishments.

He also remembered the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Corps, exhorted all ranks to seek inspiration from their valour and felicitated eight Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks for their distinguished service.

So far, DSC has been awarded three Vir Chakras, one Kirti Chakra, four Shaurya Chakras, ten Sena Medals, two Vishisht Seva Medals and fifteen Chief of Army, Air and Naval Staff Commendation Cards.