Drug accused shared stage with PM: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bhartiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) allowed a drug smuggler Punjabi singer to share stage with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit for the ruling combine’s election campaign.

In a statement, AAP’s state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said that SAD and BJP leaders of Punjab were not only shielding the drug smugglers but also promoting them in politics.

He said that the Punjabi singer, Makhan Singh, shared the stage with the PM at Kotkapura on Sunday.

“Makhan was blue eyed boy of deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and involved in number of drug cases. Makhan is close associate of drug lord Jagdish Bhola who had confessed in public and before police that revenue minister Bikram Majithia is kingpin of drug trade in Punjab,” the AAP leader said.

“Makhan’s presence on the dais with PM was serious national security lapse and could be threat to his life,” Waraich said adding that Badal, had cleared the name of the Makhan for performing at the stage

and to sit among the dignitaries.

He said that presence of Makhan with senior SAD and BJP leaders was clear evidence of their nexus with drug mafia.

Waraich also wanted to know from the PM if he aware of the presence of member of drug mafia member on the stage behind him. ? He said that that Makhan who was summoned today by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear in a drug case in Jalandhar office.

He said that on orders of ED in a drug case, the Punjab Police had confiscated property worth

Rs.1.4 crore belonging to Makhan’s father Kulwinder Singh. The property was reportedly acquired with the drug money, he said.

AAP convener said that Makhan was deported from Canada due to his involvement in the drug smuggling. He was invited by Badal to join SAD to provide him political shelter. He said that Makhan is part of the drug chain between international drug smugglers like Satpreet Singh Satta with whom Majithia has close links. AAP had released Majithia’s photo with Satta only yesterday.

