Don’t force ‘immature’ Rahul Gandhi on UP: Amit Shah

Highlighting former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s comment that party vice president Rahul Gandhi lacks maturity, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday wondered why the Gandhi scion was being forced into the state.



Addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur, Shah said: “Sheila Dikhit ji the entire country agrees with your statement that Rahul Gandhi is not mature enough. Still, he is being forced on UP.”



Slamming the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) government and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said Uttar Pradesh had become one of the most lawless states in the country.



“Akhilesh has ensured that UP tops the charts when it comes to rape, murder, theft, loot cases,” Shah said.



In an interview to a leading daily, Dikshit had said that Rahul Gandhi was not a mature politician and needed some time. But she also said that the Gandhi scion was ready to take over the reins of the party and was the only Indian politician to talk about farmers’ issues.