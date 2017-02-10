Don't cross limits, PM Modi warns Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned the Congress not to "cross limits" and "restrain their tongue" or else he will expose every one of them.

Addressing an election rally in Haridwar, the Prime Minister said nobody can stop him from his mission against black money and the corrupt and said he had everyone's "janmapatri" (horoscope) in his pocket and that he will expose everyone.

"Main Congress ke logon se Jenna ckahta hoon, Abhi bhi jabaan sambhal lein aur anaap shanaap na bolein warna meri paas un sab ki janampatri hai. Main vivek aur maryada bhoolna nahin chahta par ye log ye jaan lein ki unhein unke paapon aur kukurmon ka jawaab dena padega," he said as people clapped in response.

He said "Devbhoomi" of Uttarakhand should be a matter of pride for everyone but sadly because of the misrule of the Congress government the image had been stained. He alluded to a sting operation in which Chief Minister Harish Rawat was caught on tape involved in horse trading efforts when his government came in minority in 2016 owing to rebellion by senior Congress leaders.

Exhorting people to vote for the BJP and ensure a government that worked for the welfare of the people and give them good governance, Modi said that he personally will ensure that Uttarakhand became a front ranking state of the country.

"I have taken upon myself to fulfil the dreams of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who carved out the hill state from neighbouring UP," the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke of the difficulties faced by pilgrims who come for the annual 'Chaar Dhaam' Yatra and said all this will change once a BJP government is voted to power in Uttarakhand.

He also took on the opposition for questioning the cross-LoC surgical strikes done by the Indian Army and said it was a matter of great sadness and shame that bravery and valour of the Indian soldiers was questioned.