Do not politicise death of E Ahamed: Ananth Kumar

The government on Friday urged the Opposition Congress to "not politicise" sudden demise of IUML MP E Ahamed and sought cooperation of all parties in smooth conduct of Parliament.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday said the RML Hospital's Superintendent has already given a detailed statement on the sudden demise of the leader.



The Minister was responding to Congress general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's allegation that Ahamed had passed away "much earlier" than declared by RML hospital.



Azad had also accused the government of keeping the body at the hospital as it wanted to go ahead with presentation of the Budget on February 1 despite Opposition demanding its postponement.



"I urge Congress party to not politicise the death of Ahamed sahab...and I also urge them to cooperate in running both Houses," Kumar said.



The Minister also requested all parties to participate in the debate and make the Budget session fruitful by maintaining high traditions of the Parliament.



Former Union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. His funeral took place yesterday in his home state Kerala.