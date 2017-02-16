DMK to complain to Governor on assembly happenings: Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Saturday said he would meet Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and complain about the happenings in the state assembly.



Speaking to reporters here after he and his party legislators were evicted from the assembly, Stalin said the party had demanded secret ballot to decide on the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.



He said the party demanded adjournment of the house for a week so that legislators can go back to their constituencies and seek the people's views before they come back to vote on the confidence motion.



The DMK leader said he sat in protest inside the assembly to press his demand.



Stalin alleged he was forcibly evicted by the marshals and his shirt was damaged.