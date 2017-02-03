DMK challenges Tamil Nadu trust vote in Madras HC

Seeking to declare Saturday's vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly null and void, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday moved the Madras High Court and sought urgent hearing of the matter.

"The vote of confidence was not done in a manner it should be done," the DMK alleged according to reports.

“The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice R Mahadeven, posted the petition for hearing on Tuesday,” the reports added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has on Saturday won the vote of confidence in the state assembly. Palaniswami, was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Minister and was given 15 days' time by Governor Vidyasagar Rao to prove majority on the floor of the house.