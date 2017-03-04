Digvijaya Singh booked for remarks about bogus IS site

Congress leader Digvijay Singh has landed in a soup yet again for his controversial remarks that the Telangana Police had set up a bogus site of terror outfit Islamic State to trap Muslim youths.

The Hyderabad Police has registered a case against Singh at Jubilee Hills police station on complaints by M Gopinath, a local legislator belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and another person.

It was registered under Indian Penal Code's Sections 505 (1) (publishing material with intention to cause fear among people), 505 (1)(b) intentionally causing alarm among public), and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

In a series of tweets, the Congress General Secretary said: "Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim youths and encouraging them to become ISIS modules.

"The issue is whether Telangana Police should be trapping Muslim youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information?

"Is It ethical? Is it moral? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim youths and encourage them to join ISIS? If he has, then shouldn't he own the responsibility and resign? If he hasn't, then shouldn't he enquire and punish those who are responsible for committing such a heinous crime?"

Police said, if needed, they will call the Congress leader for questioning.

The tweets of Digvijaya Singh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, drew strong reaction from the TRS government, which asked him to either unconditionally withdraw the allegations or show evidence.

