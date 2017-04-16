Digvijaya Singh: Muslim youths are encouraged to join ISIS?

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday landed in a fresh controversy after tweeting about Telangana Police saying the state police were trapping Muslim youth by encouraging them to join Islamic State (IS).

Congress in-charge of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Digvijaya alleged in a series of tweets that the police in the southern state had set up a bogus ISIS site and were posting inflammatory information to trap young Muslim men.

"Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules," he said.

“The issue is whether Telangana Police should be trapping Muslim Youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information? Is It Ethical ? Is it Moral ? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ?” he tweeted.

Digvijaya said that based on the information given by Telangana Police, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the accused in the train blast in Shajapur district, MP.

"It was on their information that MP Police arrested accused who were responsible for the bomb blast in train in Shajapur District of MP," he tweeted.

However, reacting to the Congress leader's alleged tweets, the Telangana Police said that the Congress leader has made unfounded allegations, which would lower the morale of security forces fighting against anti-India forces.

“Unfounded allegations from a senior responsible leader will lower the morale and image of Police engaged in fighting anti-national forces and it,” Telangana DGP tweeted.

On Saturday, the Congress had removed Digvijaya as the in-charge of poll-bound Karnataka as well as Goa, where the party failed to form government despite emerging as the largest single party.