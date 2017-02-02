‘Digital technology has provided equal opportunities for all’

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore on Thursday said “digital technology platform” is an equaliser that ensures a level playing field for all.



“Digital Technology apart from providing better services also ensured transparency that enabled plugging of leakages at every levels so that the intended benefits trickle down to every citizen,” Rathore said at the inaugural ceremony of the 23rd International Conference and Exhibition on Terrestrial and Satellite Broadcasting.



Rathore further said that while digital technology offered immense opportunities to reach out to people, it also posed many challenges with regards to content regulation, illegal broadcasts that demanded innovative solutions to address the concerns.



“The government is committed to digitization and the Union Budget had included digital economy as one of the key themes that had allotted Rs.10,000 crores for the digital India programme,” he said.