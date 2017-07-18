'Didn't know BJP got mandate to massacre minorities, Dalits'

The Congress on Tuesday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the BJP had got a mandate to rule, as BSP supremo Mayawati vociferously spoke against atrocities on Dalits and minorities in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a discussion on the issue.



Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad took objection to Naqvi's remarks, saying the BJP had got a mandate to protect the poor, farmers, minorities and Dalits.



"When Mayawati tried to talk, she was told that we have got the mandate. We did not know the BJP has got the mandate for massacre of minorities and Dalits. We are not with this government," an angry Azad said, and walked out of the House.



Other Congress members followed their leader.



Earlier, there was a din in the House as Mayawati spoke about "atrocities on Dalits" in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.



She said "casteism and capitalism" have grown all over the country, particularly in the BJP-ruled states, after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre.



The Bahujan Samaj Party chief alleged that Dalits were being targeted and sought attention of the House over the issue.



Her remarks created ruckus and Mayawati threatened to resign if she was not allowed to speak.



"I will resign right away. I will come back and give my resignation," she said and walked out of the House.



Naqvi said Mayawati has shown disrespect for the House and challenged the Chair. "She must apologize," he said.



Amid noisy scenes, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the House till noon.