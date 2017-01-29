Dialogue with Pakistan must not stop, says Digvijaya Singh

Even as Pakistani army on Monday killed an Indian soldier and a BSF trooper and mutilated their bodies across the Line of Control (LoC), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said India should continue dialogue with the neighbouring country.



"I fully condemn the the attack on Indian soldiers. The government must be supported in dealing with the situation," Singh told reporters.



Supporting the idea of continued dialogue with Pakistan, he invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying: "We have to keep dialogue open with all our neighbours, because Atalji had rightly said that we can change our policies but not our neighbours."



The Pakistani army personnel on Monday killed an Indian Army soldier and a BSF trooper and mutilated their bodies near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said and warned of an appropriate response to the "unsoldierly act". Pakistan, however, denied the charge.

