Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt on Thursday told his Pakistan counterpart of the unprovoked and coordinated ceasefire violations on Indian civilians along the Line of Control.

The Pakistan DGMO was informed of action by Pakistani troops deliberately targeting civilian villages and then firing at school children while they were being evacuated. This, he was told does not behove any Army. The Indian Army as a professional force takes due care to avoid targeting of civilians and the Pakistan Army was expected to do the same, the Pakistan DGMO was told.

Major General Sahir Shamshed Mirza was also informed about the spate of ceasefire violations , including caliber escalation coupled with incidents of sniping and attempted infiltration bids. He was exhorted to exercise strict control on his troops and instruct them to refrain from any nefarious activities.

The Pakistan DGMO had made an unscheduled telephonic call to his Indian counterpart on Monday to protest the “targeting of Pakistan Army troops which resulted in the death of four Pakistani soldiers and one civilian in Athmuqam Sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir opposite Indian Keren Sector, Kupwara District”, a statement released by the Defence Ministry said.