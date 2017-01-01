Demonetisation was to bring attitudinal change: Naidu

Demonetisation was to bring attitudinal change among people, like what major initiatives Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken in the last two and half years including Swachh Bharat mission aimed at, says Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

"Modification of mind" and bringing in transformation have been Modi's mission, he says.

"If you look at the major initiatives of the last two and a half years, this keenness for change in mindset is clearly evident. Modiji wants the people to think and act different. What is Swachh Bharat mission? It basically asks the citizens to think twice before throwing any waste in the open."

"This note withdrawal also is aimed at changing our outlook towards money and the way we handle cash and the way we account for it. It is a major behavioural modification project. Demonetisation is also to bring attitudinal change among the people," he said.

Recalling what prime minister told him before launching the Swachh Bharat scheme, Naidu, who is also Urban Development Minister, said the project should not be made a political or a government event.

"I was not able to understand it initially when he told me don't make it political or government. Then he came with the next sentence - make it a people's movement. That is the attitudinal change he wanted to bring."

"Even Bill Gates, when he was extending support to Swachh Bharat told me, Mr Naidu money is not the issue, mindset is the issue," he said.

Naidu also referred to various initiatives of the government such Mudra Yojana, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' schemes, saying while one was aimed at changing the attitudes of banks towards supporting the weaker sections the other was all about changing attitudes towards women.

"You see the change it has brought in Haryana also with regard to man-woman ratio," he said.

The minister said Modi was now stressing on crop insurance, which is all about changing the attitudes of farmers.

"People talk of insurance but they are not willing to pay their premium. So now he has given an attractive offer, I pay part of your premium, you also join. You give them confidence, because there was frustration growing and farmers were committing suicide," he said.