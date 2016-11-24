Demonetisation may temporary slowdown economy: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said demonitisation will be beneficial in immobilizing black money but may also slowdown the economy temporarily.

“Demonetisation, while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy,” Mukherjee, a renowned economist who was the Finance Minister in the previous UPA regime said.

President Mukherjee had welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes on November 8 and had termed it a bold move.

With inputs from agencies