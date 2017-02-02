Demonetisation is reckless, says Chidambaram

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the demonetisation policy is reckless.

“Demonetisation is reckless, now I don't know what more disruptive and reckless measures are there in the armoury,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

Talking about the Union Budget that was presented on Wednesday he said that it will have no impact on state elections.

“People have already stopped taking about budget, 24 hours after it was presented and I don't think this will have impact on state elections,” the former finance minister said.

Wishing for a better economy ahead, he said that the government should meet the growth rates of 8.5 per cent in UPA-1 and 7.5 per cent overall.

“Wish the government meets our growth rates of 8.5 per cent in UPA-1 & 7.5 per cent overall. All the best to them, but they aren't in position to do so,” he added.