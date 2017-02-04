‘Demonetisation has nothing to do with UP polls’

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said demonetisation has nothing to do with the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, phase two of which will get underway on Wednesday.

“Demonetisation has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Demonetisation part of government's programme to clean up both economic and political systems,” Jaitley said.

“UP is the biggest state of the nation, its development is inevitable for development of India,” he added.

Campaigning for the 67 state assembly seats spread over 11 districts which will go to polls on Wednesday ended on Monday. The first phase was held on February 11.

In the high-stake elections, much is at stake for both the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

While, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) is solely banking on PM Modi's popularity who has been successfully attracting impressive gatherings at all his public addresses.