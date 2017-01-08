Demography, democracy, demand are India's strengths: PM Modi

India's strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, PM Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat global summit.
India's strength lies in demography, democracy, and demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat global summit here.
Calling 'democracy' India's biggest strength, the Prime Minister said: "Some people say democracy cannot deliver effective and fast track governance, but we have seen in last two and a half years, it is possible to deliver quick results as well."
The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held here on January 10-13 with the central focus of "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".