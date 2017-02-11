Delhi Police recovers Satyarthi's Nobel Prize replica

Child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize replica stolen from his house here was recovered by the Delhi Police on Sunday.



Satyarthi's nobel citation, replica of the medallion along with other valuables were stolen from his residence in south Delhi's Alaknanda area on February 7 night.



"The replica of the Nobel Peace Prize, some jewelleries, a laptop and some other valuables were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested last night (Saturday night)," Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), told IANS.



According to sources, the nobel citation is however yet to be recovered.



Three brothers -- Rajan, Sunil and Vinod -- accused in connection with the burglary were arrested from their hideouts at different locations here, police said.



Satyarthi was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Pakistani child rights activist Malaila Yousufzai.



The original nobel medallion awarded to Satyarthi is kept at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here as he dedicated the prize to the country.