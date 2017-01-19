Delhi Police commissioner Alok Verma appointed new CBI chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma was on Thursday appointed as Director of CBI, official sources said.

Verma was one of the front runners for the CBI director’s post and has been the Delhi Police chief for the last 11 months.

His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi Police Commissioner from February 29, 2016.