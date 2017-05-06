Delhi High Court's first woman judge Leila Seth passes away

Justice Leila Seth, Delhi High Court's first woman judge and mother of author Vikram Seth, passed away in her home in Noida on Saturday. She was 86.

Justice Seth is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.

Born in October 1930 in Lucknow, Seth was the first woman to top the London Bar exam in 1958. She joined the bar in 1959. In the same year she also graduated as an IAS officer. Upon topping the Bar exam in England, Seth was referred to as 'Mother-in-Law' by a London newspaper.

Seth was appointed as the Delhi High Court judge in 1978 and was made the chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court in 1991.

Seth, who was appointed on Law Commission of India in 2000, was also responsible for the amendments to the Hindu Succession Act which gave equal rights to daughters in joint family property.

In 2003, Seth wrote an autobiography, On Balance, in which she talks about her early years, taking up law, and her family life among other things. In 2010, she wrote We, The Children of India for young readers.

Writer and historian Ramachandra Guha tweeted his condolences and said, “Justice Leila Seth was a remarkable human being, an exceptional Indian, a sublime combination of intelligence, grace and courage.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled her death and said, “She was champion of human rights. My condolences to her family.”

