The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Home Ministry and the paramilitary forces following a BSF trooper's allegation that they were being served poor quality food.

The HC is hearing a public interest litigation filed by a former Central government employee who has sought direction for not taking any adverse action against the Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who released a video claiming that they were not being served healthy food.

The PIL has sought direction to the central government to explain what is the scenario of ration procurement and preparation and serving of food to all categories of ranks and to take serious action in the incident.

It also sought direction to depute a higher officer to supervise the food quality, or to allow the officers of the court or any independent NGOs or media, to make a surprise visit to any paramilitary force food canteen or mess to check the quality and hygiene of the food served to the troopers.

The PIL has cited a video uploaded by Yadav, which went viral on social media, in which he has alleged that troopers were being served bad quality food and at times were forced to go hungry.

Yadav, claiming to be from the 29th Battalion of the BSF, has accused unnamed officers of illegally selling off the food supplies meant for the troopers.