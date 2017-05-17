Defence Minister, Army chief review security in J&K

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, who arrived here on Wednesday, reviewed the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley and asked the Army to maintain vigil along the LoC and also ensure safety of "innocent people", a statement said.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who also arrived here on Wednesday, and other senior Army officers were present in the review meeting at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, the statement said.

Defence Secretary designate Sanjay Mitra, who will be replacing incumbent Defence Secretary G. Mohan Kumar, was also present.

Jaitley was apprised of the various measures to strengthen the robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC).

He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region.

Lauding the valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of every soldier who was serving in the challenging situations, Jaitley urged all to continue the good job being done and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements.

He also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the LoC and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border.