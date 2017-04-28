Decline in small-ticket corruption: Report

The 11th annual CMS-India Corruption Study released on Thursday indicated that in the last three years there has been a significant decline in corruption levels and the amount of bribes citizens have to pay to public servants for getting work done.

Releasing the report, Bibek Debroy, member of the NITI Aayog, said small ticket corruption is declining but big ticket corruption is on the rise and most of it is linked to electoral reforms. He also said with the government 'sreforms on cash transactions and real estate sector, next year's report by CMS will throw up more interesting numbers.

"The total amount paid by households across 20 states and 10 public services as bribe is estimated to be Rs 6,350 crore in 2017 as against Rs 20,500 crore in 2005," the CMS report said.

In the last one year, households experiencing corruption in public services was higher in Karnataka at 77 per cent followed by Andhra Pradesh 74 per cent, Tamil Nadu with 68 per cent, Maharashtra 57 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir with 44 per cent and Punjab with 42 per cent.

One of the findings of the report is that in most states the bribe amount ranges between Rs 100-500. The lowest is Rs 10 and the highest being Rs 50,000 to get things done through public service officials.

The report said households experiencing corruption was relatively higher in Police (34 per cent), followed by Land/housing (24 per cent), judicial authorities (18 per cent) and tax department (15 per cent).