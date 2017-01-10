Decision on alliance with Congress soon: Akhilesh Yadav

A day after bagging the ‘cycle’ symbol, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the decision to form an alliance with the Congress party ahead of the state polls will be taken in day or two.

“Decision on alliance (with Congress) will be taken in a day or two,” Akhilesh said adding that ties with his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh yadav were “unbreakable”.

“We will take netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) along, ties with him are unbreakable,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday recognised the faction led by Akhilesh Yadav as the Samajwadi Party and allotted it the 'cycle' symbol.

Leaders like Lalu Prasad and Mamata Banerjee, who had expressed sympathy and support for Akhilesh Yadav in the family feud, expressed satisfaction with the development while the Congress spoke of a possible alliance with the state's ruling party - a sentiment reciprocated by a vocal Samajwadi Party MP.

Meanwhile, Congress's UP Chief Ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit is willing to step down if an alliance between the two parties is finalised.

The Samajwadi Party formally split on January 1 when Ram Gopal Yadav, as the party's General Secretary, called the national convention of the party where Akhilesh Yadav was declared the party chief in place of his father Mulayam Singh.

Subsequently, both factions then petitioned the Election Commission to allot it the party symbol.

