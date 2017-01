President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday appointed Professor David R. Syiemlieh as the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Syiemlieh is from Meghalaya, and was a UPSC member.

"The President has appointed Syiemlieh to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, Union Public Service Commission," a statement said here.

The 63-year-old Syiemlieh will assume charge on January 4 and retire on January 21, 2018.