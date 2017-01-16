David Guetta performs in Delhi, Mumbai on same day

After bringing the roof down with his performance in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, Grammy Award-winning DJ David Guetta rocked Delhi the same evening.



Even though his performance in Bengaluru got cancelled, and his gig in Mumbai was delayed, Guetta did not disappoint his fans in either of the metro cities with laser webs and kitsch retro visuals on the Sunburn Arena stages on Sunday.



Adding to the party atmosphere was an LED screen flashing titles of Guetta's hits accompanied by fusion of multi-colored psychedelic laser lights that matched each tune.



"Its takes a price to party. It has been such a beautiful journey and I am grateful that Sunburn has finally made the impossible possible. A big thank you to my fans for their constant support as I could have never done all of this without you. Thank you so much India, I love you and I will return soon," said Guetta.



With homegrown artistes Anish Sood, Nina Malika, Zaedan and Arsh setting the mood for Guetta's act in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, Guetta's India tour ended at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on a high note.



The hitmaker played songs like "Hey mama", "Titanium", "Sexy bitch", "Dont worry child"



and "Without you".



Guetta's multi-city tour and his first concert in Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday due to the authorities having reservations about the law and order situation in the wake of the molestation incidents on New Year's eve.



The second concert in Mumbai was scheduled for Friday, but due to police permission, it had to be pushed by two days. And even if it meant having to do two concerts in two different cities in a day -- Mumbai and Delhi -- Guetta took on the challenge.



He performed in Hyderabad on Saturday night.



"We have created global history today by achieving something that we have never done in our 10 year history of the brand. We would like to thank the authorities, the artists, all our partners and most importantly the fans for their incredible love and dedicated support. We lived up to our commitment of delivering two shows on a single day and not upsetting our fans. 2017 will be the biggest year for Sunburn," said Sunburn CEO Karan Singh.