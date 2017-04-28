Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades accorded ceremonial welcome

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Anastasiades. He was then accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the forecourt.

Later during the day, Anastasiades will participate in delegation-level talks with Modi. The two sides are also expected to sign agreements.

Anastasiades, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, will depart from New Delhi on Saturday.

This is his first visit to India.

Cyprus, the eighth largest foreign investor in India, has cumulative Foreign Direct Investment of above $8.5 billion in areas of financial leasing, stock exchange, auto manufacture, manufacturing industries, real estate, cargo handling, construction, shipping and logistics.